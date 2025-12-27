Left Menu

Battle for Mumbai: BJP's Rise and the Shiv Sena's Identity Struggle

The upcoming January 15 BMC poll marks a significant political showdown. The BJP aims to extend its dominance while the Shiv Sena factions, led by Uddhav and Eknath, as well as a struggling Congress, vie to reclaim their standing. This contest outlines the evolving political landscape of Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:16 IST
The January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation poll emerges as a battleground for political dominance, especially for the BJP and the factions of Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, the Congress fights to recover its lost ground in Mumbai's political scene.

The BJP has managed to shift from being the junior partner to a formidable political force in Mumbai by broadening its voter base across communities and implementing strategic infrastructural developments and grassroots efforts. Analysts suggest this growth distinguishes the BJP from its competitors, placing it in a strong position ahead of the polls.

Despite the Shiv Sena's historical supremacy, its influence wanes, especially post-split, impacting its 'Marathi Manoos' appeal. The Congress, grappling with internal challenges, may find its decision to go solo a detrimental strategy. Analysts anticipate that the BJP's vision for a 'Global Mumbai' potentially holds more sway over the upcoming elections.

