Haryana Launches GST Amnesty Scheme: Relief for Taxpayers

The Haryana government introduced a GST Amnesty Scheme granting relief on interest and penalties for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20. Taxpayers must pay the principal tax by March 31, 2025, to benefit from this scheme as per Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner Geetanjali Mor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to ease the financial burden on its constituents, the Haryana government has unveiled a new GST Amnesty Scheme. This initiative aims to provide relief on interest and penalties for the fiscal years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20. The scheme was officially announced in an effort to support local businesses.

According to Geetanjali Mor, the Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner of the Gurugram Range, taxpayers must deposit the principal tax due by March 31, 2025, to avail of this relief. This provision falls under Section 73 of the GST Act, 2017, ensuring taxpayers can benefit from reductions in their financial burdens.

Officials emphasized the importance of the deadline, stating any outstanding amounts after March 31 will result in collections adhering to existing protocols. The government is hopeful that this scheme will be widely adopted to foster compliance and support economic stability.

