Kerala BJP Chief Champions Waqf Amendment Amidst Ongoing Land Dispute Protests

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has welcomed the appeal from the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council urging political representatives to support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the upcoming parliamentary debates. Chandrasekhar emphasized the politicians' duty to address critical issues, highlighting the ongoing plight of Munambam residents seeking to protect their properties.

Approximately 610 families in Munambam, a coastal village in Ernakulam district, have been protesting against the Waqf Board's claims to their land. Chandrasekhar, aligning with the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, has called on all Kerala MPs to back the Waqf Amendment Bill to safeguard constitutional property rights.

The BJP leader noted that the Bill ensures constitutional property rights for all, including Munambam residents. He criticized opposition leaders for their silence and urged them to support the amendment, countering claims of it targeting specific communities. Chandrasekhar stressed that misinformation should not overshadow justice for affected communities.

