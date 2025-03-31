Left Menu

Major Oil Discovery Unveiled in the South China Sea

China National Offshore Oil Corporation has announced the discovery of the Huizhou 19-6 oilfield in the South China Sea. Located 170 km from Shenzhen, the field boasts proven reserves exceeding 100 million tonnes. Initial tests reveal significant production capabilities for both crude oil and natural gas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 05:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has announced a significant find in energy resources: the Huizhou 19-6 oilfield in the eastern South China Sea, boasting proven reserves surpassing 100 million tonnes.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the discovery is situated approximately 170 kilometers from Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, in waters averaging 100 meters deep.

Early test drills indicate a promising output of 413 barrels of crude oil and 68,000 cubic meters of natural gas daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

