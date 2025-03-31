Major Oil Discovery Unveiled in the South China Sea

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has announced a significant find in energy resources: the Huizhou 19-6 oilfield in the eastern South China Sea, boasting proven reserves surpassing 100 million tonnes.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the discovery is situated approximately 170 kilometers from Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, in waters averaging 100 meters deep.

Early test drills indicate a promising output of 413 barrels of crude oil and 68,000 cubic meters of natural gas daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)