Left Menu

Gazprom Boosts Gas Supplies to Slovakia via TurkStream

Gazprom is set to significantly increase gas supplies to Slovakia from April through the TurkStream pipeline. Slovakia’s SPP announced that the volumes will surpass previous projections, leveraging excess capacity left by Hungary. Slovakia is circumventing the halted Ukraine transit by increasing reliance on TurkStream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:18 IST
Gazprom Boosts Gas Supplies to Slovakia via TurkStream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gazprom is poised to substantially boost its natural gas supply to Slovakia via the TurkStream pipeline starting April, according to SPP's CEO Vojtech Ferencz. This increase follows Slovakia's previous reliance on volumes diverted from Hungary.

The initial expectation was a doubling of supplies. However, Ferencz revealed that the actual increase would be several times more than previously predicted, absorbing the excess capacity on the TurkStream left by Hungary.

This development comes as Slovakia, previously dependent on transit through Ukraine, had its gas supply chain affected by Ukraine's decision to end its transit agreement with Russia. Slovakia had threatened to veto EU aid to Kyiv unless it alters its stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025