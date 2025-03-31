Gazprom Boosts Gas Supplies to Slovakia via TurkStream

Gazprom is poised to substantially boost its natural gas supply to Slovakia via the TurkStream pipeline starting April, according to SPP's CEO Vojtech Ferencz. This increase follows Slovakia's previous reliance on volumes diverted from Hungary.

The initial expectation was a doubling of supplies. However, Ferencz revealed that the actual increase would be several times more than previously predicted, absorbing the excess capacity on the TurkStream left by Hungary.

This development comes as Slovakia, previously dependent on transit through Ukraine, had its gas supply chain affected by Ukraine's decision to end its transit agreement with Russia. Slovakia had threatened to veto EU aid to Kyiv unless it alters its stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)