Left Menu

Market Turmoil Looms as Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Approach

U.S. stock futures plunged as investors braced for the Trump administration's pending tariff announcement, raising fears of a global economic slowdown. Major indices faced significant losses, especially tech stocks. Goldman Sachs increased its U.S. recession probability and adjusted GDP forecasts. Economic data and Fed speeches are highly anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:44 IST
Market Turmoil Looms as Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures plunged as markets reacted to anticipated announcements of sweeping tariffs by the Trump administration, spurring fears of a global economic downturn. This potential economic shake-up saw global stocks fall, gold prices climb, and U.S. Treasuries surge after President Trump revealed plans for reciprocal tariffs affecting all nations.

By early morning, significant losses were observed across major U.S. indices, with the S&P 500 E-minis dropping 49 points (0.87%), the Nasdaq 100 E-minis plummeting 240 points (1.23%), and Dow E-minis decreasing by 244 points (0.58%). The year has seen increased selling pressure on U.S. stock markets, with impending tariffs threatening global economic stability and inflating concerns.

Coined 'Liberation Day' by Trump, the announcement is not expected to alleviate tariff concerns, according to Max Kettner, HSBC's Chief Multi-Asset Strategist. Meanwhile, Wall Street anticipates considerable quarterly declines, notably among tech stocks. As the CBOE Volatility Index reached recent highs, Goldman Sachs adjusted its U.S. recession risk and GDP growth forecasts amid looming tariff impacts. Economic data releases and Federal Reserve commentary are eagerly awaited this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025