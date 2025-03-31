Left Menu

Inferno Erupts Near Kutch Petrol Pump: Averted Tragedy

A significant fire erupted near a wood company by a petrol pump on the Gandhidham-Bhachau Highway, Kutch. Firefighters are battling the blaze with no casualties reported. Last week, a similar incident occurred at a paper mill in Varsola village. Investigations into both incidents are underway.

Massive fire breaks out in Gujarat's Kutch (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted near a wood company adjacent to a petrol pump on the Gandhidham-Bhachau Highway in Gujarat's Kutch district. Fire department officials and the Gandhidham Municipality promptly responded to the emergency, striving tirelessly to bring the raging flames under control.

In reassuring news, no casualties have been reported from the incident, and all personnel from the petrol pump were safely evacuated in a timely fashion. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as further details unfold.

This occurrence follows a similar fire-related incident from last week, when a blaze engulfed a paper mill in Varsola village, close to Nadiad in Gujarat's Kheda district, reducing large bundles of paper to ashes. Firefighters and officials quickly descended upon the scene to extinguish the flames and prevent further damage.

