New Pamban Bridge: A Modern Marvel in India's Railway Revolution

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, meticulous preparations are in full swing in Pamban and Rameswaram to ensure a seamless event. On Monday, Air Force officials conducted a thorough inspection at the helipad near Mandapam Camp, where PM Modi is scheduled to arrive, successfully executing a test landing of a helicopter as part of comprehensive security and logistical arrangements.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Pamban Railway Bridge on April 6 and offer prayers at the Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi. This newly constructed bridge, replacing the corroded preexisting structure, represents a significant investment in modern infrastructure with an estimated cost of Rs 535 crore.

Strategically positioned in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, the bridge seamlessly links India's mainland with Rameswaram Island, an essential Char Dham pilgrimage site. With this endeavor, India achieves its first vertical lift railway sea bridge, marking a transformative milestone in the nation's rail network.

Originally constructed for Metre Gauge trains, the former bridge was retrofitted to support Broad Gauge traffic and re-commissioned in 2007. In February 2019, the Ministry of Railways approved the construction of a new bridge to supplant the deteriorating structure. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted in November 2024 the significance of "India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge" on platform X.

"Built in 1914, the historic Pamban Rail Bridge served as a vital link between the mainland and Rameswaram for 105 years. Its decommissioning in December 2022 due to corrosion opened the door for the New Pamban Bridge, heralding a new chapter in connectivity," Vaishnaw stated. Spanning over 2.5 km, the bridge was executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

"Designed for increased speed and traffic accommodation, the New Pamban Bridge symbolizes technological prowess, enhancing connectivity with cutting-edge engineering," Vaishnaw remarked on X. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)