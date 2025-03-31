Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: J-K LG Visits Families of Fallen Security Personnel

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the families of security personnel killed in a counter-terror operation in Kathua. He honored their sacrifice, pledged government support, and highlighted continued efforts to secure the region against terrorist threats.

Honoring Heroes: J-K LG Visits Families of Fallen Security Personnel
JK LG Manoj Sinha meets families of security personnel lost lives in Kathua encounter. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a solemn gesture of respect, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the families of security personnel who died combating terrorists in Kathua. The visit aimed to honor the supreme sacrifice made by the brave individuals in defending their nation.

Taking to social media platform X, LG Sinha expressed his heartfelt condolences, writing, "Visited the families of our Brave Sons of Maa Bharti, who attained Martyrdom while fighting the terrorists in Kathua. The supreme sacrifice of SgCT Balvinder Singh Chib, SgCT Jaswant Singh, HC Jagbir Singh, and SgCT Tariq Ahmed will never be forgotten." He assured that the nation stands unified in its commitment to support the bereaved families during this difficult time, promising governmental assistance.

The incident occurred during the counter-terrorism operation 'Safiyan,' where Head Constable Jagbir Singh, Selection Grade Constables Balvinder Singh, Jaswant Singh, and Tariq Ahmed were killed in action. Two terrorists were neutralized, and significant war-like stores were recovered from the site. Following the operation that commenced on March 23, security forces are on high alert, intensifying efforts to ensure the safety of the Kathua-Samba region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

