Supreme Court to Examine Controversial Worship Act Provisions

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea challenging the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which has sparked debate over its constitutional validity. The plea contends the Act's restrictions violate fundamental rights, and the court will now deliberate on its impact and legality.

Updated: 31-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will consider a plea questioning the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The law aims to maintain the status of religious sites as of August 15, 1947. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar will preside over the hearing.

The petition, filed by law student Nitin Upadhyay, seeks permission for courts to determine the original religious character of worship sites. It challenges section 4(2) of the Act, which curtails legal proceedings to alter a site's religious identity, and restricts the initiation of new cases regarding the same.

Critics, including political and religious leaders, argue the law infringes on constitutional rights, particularly by undermining judicial remedies. They claim that this provision contravenes the right to judicial review and the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution. The court will consider these arguments while reviewing the Act's controversial sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

