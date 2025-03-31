Left Menu

Swift Justice: Police Crack Murder Mystery in 48 Hours

A young woman, Vatika Aishwarya, was discovered dead in a mango orchard. Within two days, police solved the case, arresting her acquaintance, Rambabu, for murder. He allegedly strangled her during a dispute and attempted to stage her death as suicide. Law enforcement arrested him, promising further legal actions soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:01 IST
Swift Justice: Police Crack Murder Mystery in 48 Hours
SDPO Ankita Surana (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a young woman named Vatika Aishwarya was found dead in a mango orchard near Saluru Mandal, Parvathipuram Manyam district. Police reports reveal that within two days, the case was unraveled, leading to the arrest of the primary suspect.

Vatika, a resident of Marrivanivalasa village, had been acquainted with Rambabu from Dativalasa for six months. Unbeknownst to her, Rambabu was already married, leading to her pressing him for marriage, which escalated into frequent arguments.

The situation culminated in tragedy when Rambabu allegedly strangled Vatika during a heated quarrel. To disguise the crime as a suicide, he allegedly conspired with two friends to move her body to Cheepuruvalsa and staged the hanging. The district SDPO, Ankita Suran, announced the apprehension of Rambabu, while efforts are on to arrest his accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025