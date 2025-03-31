Swift Justice: Police Crack Murder Mystery in 48 Hours

In a shocking turn of events, a young woman named Vatika Aishwarya was found dead in a mango orchard near Saluru Mandal, Parvathipuram Manyam district. Police reports reveal that within two days, the case was unraveled, leading to the arrest of the primary suspect.

Vatika, a resident of Marrivanivalasa village, had been acquainted with Rambabu from Dativalasa for six months. Unbeknownst to her, Rambabu was already married, leading to her pressing him for marriage, which escalated into frequent arguments.

The situation culminated in tragedy when Rambabu allegedly strangled Vatika during a heated quarrel. To disguise the crime as a suicide, he allegedly conspired with two friends to move her body to Cheepuruvalsa and staged the hanging. The district SDPO, Ankita Suran, announced the apprehension of Rambabu, while efforts are on to arrest his accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)