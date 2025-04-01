Global Energy Firms Compete for Guyana's Gas to Power Project

Guyana's tender board announced on Monday that seven prominent energy companies have entered the competition as bidders for the second phase of its innovative gas to power project.

This diverse group of bidders includes Karpowership Global DMCC from the United Arab Emirates and a strategic alliance between ENKA UK Construction Limited and Onex Holdings SCS from the UK and Luxembourg.

Other contenders are Andalusian Energy from the United States, a Guatemalan consortium of CXL Solutions LLC and LSI Group Sociedad Anonima, CH4 Systems LLC-Lindsayca CH4 Guyana Inc., J&L Supplies Guyana Inc., and the Florida-based LS Energia Inc.

