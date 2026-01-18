Minister's Tough Stance on Timely Project Execution
Arunachal Pradesh RWD Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the importance of timely completion and quality execution of PMGSY and Vibrant Village Programme roads. He warned contractors of severe consequences for delays, highlighting strict accountability measures to ensure rural connectivity and infrastructure efficiency.
Arunachal Pradesh Rural Works Department Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona has issued a stern warning about delays in executing PMGSY and Vibrant Village Programme road projects, stressing the need for timely and quality completion.
Speaking at a circle level review meeting in Rupa circle, Sona emphasized the importance of these roads for rural connectivity, urging adherence to stipulated timelines.
He warned that contractors failing to meet deadlines will be removed from projects and barred from future tenders, ensuring public interest protection through transparent infrastructure development.
