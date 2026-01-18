Left Menu

Minister's Tough Stance on Timely Project Execution

Arunachal Pradesh RWD Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the importance of timely completion and quality execution of PMGSY and Vibrant Village Programme roads. He warned contractors of severe consequences for delays, highlighting strict accountability measures to ensure rural connectivity and infrastructure efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:28 IST
Minister's Tough Stance on Timely Project Execution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Rural Works Department Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona has issued a stern warning about delays in executing PMGSY and Vibrant Village Programme road projects, stressing the need for timely and quality completion.

Speaking at a circle level review meeting in Rupa circle, Sona emphasized the importance of these roads for rural connectivity, urging adherence to stipulated timelines.

He warned that contractors failing to meet deadlines will be removed from projects and barred from future tenders, ensuring public interest protection through transparent infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026