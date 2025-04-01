Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Kathua as Security Forces Clash with Terrorists

Security forces in Kathua intensified their operations after a recent exchange of fire with terrorists. The joint efforts, involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF, aim to neutralize threats following suspicious activities. The region remains on high alert as the search operation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:21 IST
Tensions Rise in Kathua as Security Forces Clash with Terrorists
Security forces in Kathua (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Kathua intensified their operations on Tuesday, following an exchange of gunfire with terrorists, as part of a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Surveillance and ambush points were set up in the Panjtirthi area based on recent intelligence reports.

The heightened alert came after suspicious activity was detected on March 31, triggering a new confrontation. Early on April 1, security personnel launched a search-and-destroy mission as part of the ongoing efforts to clamp down on terrorist activities in the region.

Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army confirmed the inception of the operation and subsequent gunfire initiated late on March 31. Despite the loss of one jawan in this encounter, the morale and training of the forces remain robust, according to DIG Sharma. The region continues to maintain a high alert as security measures are enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025