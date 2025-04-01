Tensions Rise in Kathua as Security Forces Clash with Terrorists

Security forces in Kathua intensified their operations on Tuesday, following an exchange of gunfire with terrorists, as part of a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Surveillance and ambush points were set up in the Panjtirthi area based on recent intelligence reports.

The heightened alert came after suspicious activity was detected on March 31, triggering a new confrontation. Early on April 1, security personnel launched a search-and-destroy mission as part of the ongoing efforts to clamp down on terrorist activities in the region.

Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army confirmed the inception of the operation and subsequent gunfire initiated late on March 31. Despite the loss of one jawan in this encounter, the morale and training of the forces remain robust, according to DIG Sharma. The region continues to maintain a high alert as security measures are enforced.

