Left Menu

Gas Giants Clash Over Australia's Energy Policy

Amid Australia's upcoming general election, energy has become a focal issue. The opposition coalition's proposal for directing more export gas to the domestic market is met with resistance from global gas companies, who argue it deters investment. Executives from Shell, ExxonMobil, and Chevron advocate for less intervention, fearing long-term implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:43 IST
Gas Giants Clash Over Australia's Energy Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the lead-up to Australia's May 3 general election, energy policy takes center stage. The opposition coalition's push to redirect more export gas to the domestic market, aimed at reducing power bills, faces criticism from major gas companies.

Executives from Shell, ExxonMobil, and Chevron are opposing the proposal, arguing that government intervention, such as export controls and price caps, threatens investment and exacerbates supply challenges. These gas industry leaders emphasize expanding production instead of imposing regulatory restrictions.

As regulatory risks overshadow traditional market risks, the debate highlights the tension between ensuring energy security and fostering an investment-friendly climate. This dynamic underscores the complexities of balancing domestic supply with international commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025