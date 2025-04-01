Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Implements Liquor Ban in 19 Religious Places: A New Era of Sobriety

Madhya Pradesh has enacted a liquor ban across 19 religious places, including Ujjain. The decision, welcomed by local residents, seers, and devotees, aims to bolster the sacred atmosphere of these areas. The ban extends to all liquor shops within urban boundaries, promoting societal upliftment and spiritual integrity.

Priest of Mahakal Temple, Mahesh Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards preserving the sanctity of religious places, Madhya Pradesh has implemented a liquor ban across 19 sacred cities, effective today. The initiative has received widespread appreciation from seers and residents, particularly in Ujjain, where the ban has been warmly welcomed.

The priest of Mahakaleshwar temple, Mahesh Sharma, expressed his approval, stating that Ujjain is a holy city and freeing it from liquor aligns with previous demands to maintain its purity. Devotee Rakhi Shastri from Rajasthan echoed similar sentiments, urging her state government to consider a similar approach to promote societal betterment.

The directive, approved by the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet in January, mandates the closure of all liquor-selling establishments within urban limits, extending to several gram panchayats. This decision is anticipated to foster a holistic spiritual environment, benefiting both locals and pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

