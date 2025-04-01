RBI's Vision for the Future: Balancing Tradition and Transformation
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasizes strengthening consumer protection while optimizing regulatory frameworks at the RBI's 90th anniversary. He highlights the importance of adapting to technological advancements and climate change challenges. Malhotra reinforces the RBI's commitment to financial inclusion and collaboration with stakeholders for India's economic progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reaffirmed the Reserve Bank's dedication to enhancing consumer protection and refining regulatory frameworks to maintain equilibrium between financial stability and efficiency.
During the RBI's 90th-anniversary commemoration, Malhotra acknowledged the institution's evolving role due to technological advancements, global challenges, and the pressing issues of climate change.
Malhotra stressed RBI's intent to deepen financial inclusion and ensure the resilience of the financial system, while upholding transparency, integrity, and public service values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
