Syed Naseruddin Chishty Defends Stance Amidst Congress Allegations

In a heated exchange, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, dismissed accusations from Congress leader Imran Masood of acting as a 'broker' for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concerning the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Chishty, deeply associated with the acclaimed Ajmer Sharif Dargah, criticized Masood's remarks, emphasizing the necessity for respect in political discourse. "You get respect when you give respect," he asserted, invoking the 800-year legacy of the Dargah.

He questioned Masood and the Congress party's actions regarding the protection of Waqf properties, especially in Uttar Pradesh, urging the Muslim community to trust the government's intentions with the Waqf Amendment Bill, which aims to introduce reforms for better management and transparency.

