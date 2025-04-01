Left Menu

Blaze at Petronas Pipeline Sparks Urgent Response in Malaysia

A major fire broke out at a Petronas gas pipeline in Puchong, Malaysia, leading to 63 hospitalizations. The fire started on Tuesday, prompting an evacuation and emergency response. Petronas is working with authorities to control the blaze, with no reported deaths but some residents temporarily trapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:27 IST
Blaze at Petronas Pipeline Sparks Urgent Response in Malaysia
fire accident Image Credit:

A significant fire erupted at a gas pipeline managed by Malaysian state energy firm Petronas, sending 63 individuals to local hospitals. The blaze, which began on Tuesday morning in Puchong, a town in the Selangor state, prompted an urgent evacuation of nearby residents.

Authorities confirmed that victims suffered from burns and respiratory distress. Efforts to manage the situation involved isolating the pipeline, shutting off valves, and marking off affected areas. Dramatic images of the towering orange flames and smoke circulated widely, capturing the severity of the incident.

No fatalities have been reported, though the full scale of damage and injuries remains unclear. Temporary relief shelters were established, ensuring safety and support for the impacted community. Simultaneously, Petronas continues to collaborate with relevant authorities focusing on safety, environmental protection, and securing ongoing gas supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025