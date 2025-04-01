Blaze at Petronas Pipeline Sparks Urgent Response in Malaysia

A significant fire erupted at a gas pipeline managed by Malaysian state energy firm Petronas, sending 63 individuals to local hospitals. The blaze, which began on Tuesday morning in Puchong, a town in the Selangor state, prompted an urgent evacuation of nearby residents.

Authorities confirmed that victims suffered from burns and respiratory distress. Efforts to manage the situation involved isolating the pipeline, shutting off valves, and marking off affected areas. Dramatic images of the towering orange flames and smoke circulated widely, capturing the severity of the incident.

No fatalities have been reported, though the full scale of damage and injuries remains unclear. Temporary relief shelters were established, ensuring safety and support for the impacted community. Simultaneously, Petronas continues to collaborate with relevant authorities focusing on safety, environmental protection, and securing ongoing gas supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)