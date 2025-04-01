Left Menu

Self-Styled Pastor Gets Life Sentence for Sexual Harassment in Mohali

Mohali Court sentenced Pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment for a 2018 sexual harassment case. The victim sought at least 20 years. The incident occurred during a prayer session. Pastor Singh, once a revered spiritual figure, was found guilty, despite his claims of innocence.

The Mohali Court in Punjab has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing self-styled Christian Pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment for his involvement in a 2018 sexual harassment case. The victim, speaking to the media, emphasized her hope for a sentence of at least 20 years for the accused.

'I want at least 20 years of imprisonment for him,' she told ANI, highlighting the need for women to speak out against such crimes without fear. Her lawyer, Advocate Anil Sagar, noted the significance of the ruling, stressing that an exemplary punishment was necessary given the pastor's influence among his followers, who dubbed him 'Papa ji.'

The case emerged when Punjab Police registered an FIR after the victim's allegations of assault during a prayer session. Narrating her experience, she claimed interference in another assault led to her own victimization, and she subsequently left the church amid threats. Despite Pastor Singh's defense of the accusations as false, the Mohali Court found him guilty and handed down a life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

