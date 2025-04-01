Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Waqf Bill and Eid Kits Initiative

In a pointed critique, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of enacting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to consolidate electoral support. Yadav claims the bill is another ploy by the BJP to appease its base, calling it an attempt at political manipulation.

The Waqf Amendment, as per Yadav, is designed to secure BJP's vote bank, citing issues such as unemployment and unmet promises to farmers as evidence of voter dissatisfaction. He likens the bill to previous contentious measures like GST and demonetization, which have sparked public discontent.

Further intensifying the debate, Yadav criticized the BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Eid kits distribution, alleging the initiative is a form of appeasement towards Muslims. Organized by BJP's Minority Morcha, the campaign distributed kits to underprivileged Muslims, aiming to ensure a celebratory Eid despite economic hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)