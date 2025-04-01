Supreme Court Upholds ASI's Responsibility to Rejuvenate Shahi Jama Masjid’s Exterior

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refrained from intervening in a directive by the Allahabad High Court, which instructed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to proceed with exterior whitewashing of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, stipulating that the mosque's committee should fund the undertaking.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, dismissed a plea asserting that the High Court erroneously allowed the ASI to reclaim its expenditure from the mosque committee. This decision aligns with a March directive mandating ASI to perform needed restoration on the flaking exterior surfaces of the mosque.

The case delves into contentious territory as the judicial proceedings explore assertions that the site, regarded as a mosque, previously housed the Hari Har Temple of Bhagwan Kalki. The High Court's order, sparking appeals and local unrest, reflects broader disputes over historical and religious claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)