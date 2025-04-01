Left Menu

Tragedy in Kardhani: Financial Strain Leads to Double Murder-Suicide

A driver in Kardhani took his own life after tragically murdering his pregnant wife and aunt. The incident arose from financial distress, leading to a violent outburst where the driver used a hammer as a weapon. A child narrowly escaped, alerting neighbors before the driver hanged himself.

  • India

A horrific incident unfolded in Kardhani as a driver ended his life after brutally killing his pregnant wife and aunt with a hammer, authorities reported.

Station House Officer Sawai Singh detailed that Pankaj Kumawat, 36, attacked his wife, Sunita, 33, leading their aunt, Madhu, 55, to intervene, resulting in her death as well.

The violence continued when Kumawat attempted to harm his 9-year-old son, Yash, who managed to flee and sound an alarm. The driver's actions were reportedly driven by financial despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

