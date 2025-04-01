Tragedy in Kardhani: Financial Strain Leads to Double Murder-Suicide

A horrific incident unfolded in Kardhani as a driver ended his life after brutally killing his pregnant wife and aunt with a hammer, authorities reported.

Station House Officer Sawai Singh detailed that Pankaj Kumawat, 36, attacked his wife, Sunita, 33, leading their aunt, Madhu, 55, to intervene, resulting in her death as well.

The violence continued when Kumawat attempted to harm his 9-year-old son, Yash, who managed to flee and sound an alarm. The driver's actions were reportedly driven by financial despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)