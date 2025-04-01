India Inc's Credit Profiles Shine: 2025 Ratings Performance

The credit landscape of India has witnessed significant improvement in fiscal 2024-25, with rating agencies like ICRA, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), and Crisil reporting more upgrades than downgrades. ICRA noted 301 upgrades versus 150 downgrades, continuing a four-year trend of positive credit profiles.

Ind-Ra highlighted a D/U ratio of 0.28, the lowest in recent history, further exhibiting the resilience of India's corporate credit standing. In FY25, Ind-Ra upgraded 330 issuers, reflecting robust balance sheets across sectors. Similarly, Crisil reported 423 upgrades in the second fiscal half, maintaining a healthy credit ratio.

The positive outlook for India Inc is driven by factors such as budgetary tax cuts and infrastructure spending. Major sectors like capital goods and construction are expected to lead growth, although those tied to global markets face challenges. The long-term forecast remains optimistic with stable reaffirmation rates.

