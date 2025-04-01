Blaze Engulfs Anarkali Building and Nearby Complex in Jhandewalan

A fire erupted on Sunday in the Anarkali building located in Jhandewalan, swiftly spreading to the adjacent DDA Shopping Complex, authorities confirmed.

In response, several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, with firefighters and Delhi Police personnel working tirelessly to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities have reported that several parked vehicles have caught fire, though luckily no individuals appear to be trapped. A comprehensive inspection will occur after the fire is under control, with further updates pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)