Blaze Engulfs Anarkali Building and Nearby Complex in Jhandewalan

A fire erupted in Delhi's Anarkali building, spreading to a nearby shopping complex. Emergency services, including multiple fire tenders and police, are actively battling the blaze. No trapped individuals have been reported so far. An investigation is planned once the situation is contained. Updates are expected as details emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:06 IST
A visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on Sunday in the Anarkali building located in Jhandewalan, swiftly spreading to the adjacent DDA Shopping Complex, authorities confirmed.

In response, several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, with firefighters and Delhi Police personnel working tirelessly to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities have reported that several parked vehicles have caught fire, though luckily no individuals appear to be trapped. A comprehensive inspection will occur after the fire is under control, with further updates pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

