Jet Fuel and Commercial LPG Prices Take a Plunge: Aviation Sector Sees Major Cut

In a significant move, the prices of Jet fuel, also known as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), and commercial LPG witnessed considerable reductions. The ATF price was decreased by 6.1%, equating to Rs 5,870.54 per kilolitre in the national capital, where one of India's busiest airports is located.

This reduction nullifies the price increments implemented since February. Across major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, ATF prices were similarly adjusted. Mumbai saw a reduction to Rs 83,575.42, while in Chennai and Kolkata, the prices dropped to Rs 92,503.80 and Rs 91,921 per kilolitre, respectively.

Commercial LPG prices also saw a price cut of Rs 41 per 19-kg cylinder in the capital. This follows a recent increase of Rs 6 on March 1. Prices vary by state due to local taxes but remain frozen for petrol and diesel, with rates having been cut before last year's general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)