Kharge Urges Immediate Action on Delayed National Census
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called for the urgent commencement of both the decadal and caste censuses, citing the historical continuity of the process despite past crises. He criticized the government's delay and inadequate budget allocation, suggesting serious implications for policy-making and the exclusion from welfare schemes.
- India
Congress President and Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised alarms over the delay in initiating the decadal and caste censuses during a parliamentary session on Tuesday. He emphasized the country's history of conducting censuses every ten years since 1881, irrespective of wars, emergencies, or crises.
Kharge cited Mahatma Gandhi, likening the census to a vital health checkup for the nation and highlighted its role in collecting crucial data on demographics, employment, socio-economic conditions, and more. He criticized the government for allocating just Rs 575 crore, questioning their commitment to the task.
Stressing the consequences of delayed census data, Kharge warned of arbitrary policies and the exclusion of many from welfare benefits. With 81% of countries completing their censuses despite pandemic challenges, he urged the Indian government to conduct the decadal and caste censuses without further delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
