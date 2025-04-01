Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Debunks Myths of Northern Dominance, Celebrates Southern Contributions

During a speech at the 118th birth anniversary of Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refuted claims of Northern domination over Southern India. He emphasized the South’s pivotal role in shaping Northern culture and highlighted the importance of preserving Indian traditions and values.

Updated: 01-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:46 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/X: @rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dismissed claims that Northern India has dominated the South, emphasizing the significant cultural and religious contributions of Southern India. Speaking on Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu's 118th birth anniversary, Singh praised Karnataka's impact on northern traditions.

Amid debates on regional dominance, Singh cited the historic debate between Acharya Mandan Mishra and Adi Shankaracharya, highlighting how the latter's victory and subsequent influence in Karnataka signifies India's acceptance of knowledge. He argued against divisive narratives fostered during colonial times that sought to create regional rifts.

Singh also lauded the promotion of Sanskrit by religious institutions, noting its enduring global influence. He underscored the resilience of Indian culture against historical invasions, crediting spiritual leaders like Maha Swami Ji for preserving the nation's values and advocating for a balanced education system focused on character and ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

