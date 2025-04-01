Left Menu

Market Shivers as U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Trump's Tariff Turmoil

U.S. stock markets opened lower with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq experiencing significant losses. Investors are apprehensive about upcoming tariff announcements from the Trump administration, casting a shadow over the financial markets at the start of the quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday morning, U.S. stock markets commenced the quarter with declines, reflecting investor anxiety as the Trump administration prepared to unveil new tariffs.

At 9:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 154.65 points, translating to a 0.37% decrease, closing at 41,845.98. Similarly, the S&P 500 fell 20.54 points, or 0.37%, hitting 5,591.31, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 77.45 points, or 0.45%, standing at 17,221.83.

This downturn signals mounting concern among investors over the potential economic ramifications of expansive tariff policies. The market's early response indicates unease about future trade restrictions impacting the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

