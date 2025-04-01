Market Shivers as U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Trump's Tariff Turmoil

On Tuesday morning, U.S. stock markets commenced the quarter with declines, reflecting investor anxiety as the Trump administration prepared to unveil new tariffs.

At 9:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 154.65 points, translating to a 0.37% decrease, closing at 41,845.98. Similarly, the S&P 500 fell 20.54 points, or 0.37%, hitting 5,591.31, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 77.45 points, or 0.45%, standing at 17,221.83.

This downturn signals mounting concern among investors over the potential economic ramifications of expansive tariff policies. The market's early response indicates unease about future trade restrictions impacting the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)