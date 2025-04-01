Left Menu

Record Reopening: BRO Clears Zojila Pass in Just 32 Days

The Border Road Organization (BRO) achieved a record by reopening the crucial Zojila Pass in just 32 days after closure. This feat reconnects Kargil and Leh, bolstering economic and defense logistics. The pass had closed due to significant snowfall brought by a Western Disturbance, posing a formidable challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:23 IST
A visual from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Border Road Organization (BRO) has set a new record by reopening the strategic Zojila Pass after a mere 32-day closure. On April 1, Lt. General Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of BRO, along with Member of Parliament Mohd Hanefa Jan, flagged off the first convoy heading to Ladakh, signaling the reopening of this crucial route.

The Zojila Pass, known for its challenging terrain, typically remains shut during harsh winters due to heavy snowfall and avalanche risks. This year's closure was unusually brief yet intense, lasting 17 days, due to relentless snowfall influenced by a Western Disturbance.

Undeterred by sub-zero temperatures and high winds, BRO personnel cleared massive snow accumulations in just 14 days, demonstrating remarkable perseverance. Concurrently, the Zojila Tunnel project is underway, promising all-weather connectivity by 2028, which will enhance defense logistics and economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

