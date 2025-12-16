Old Hand-Grenade Safely Defused in Kargil
Security forces successfully defused an old hand-grenade near the site of an oil tanker accident in Pandras village, Kargil district. The joint operation by the Army and police ensured the safe removal of the explosive. The oil tanker incident earlier caused minor injuries to the driver.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Drass | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces in the Kargil district of Ladakh have safely defused an old hand-grenade, according to official reports.
The grenade was discovered near a river in Pandras village, close to the site of a recent oil tanker accident. A coordinated effort by the Army and police personnel ensured the safe handling of the explosive device.
The discovery comes shortly after an oil tanker skidded off the road and into the river at the same location, resulting in minor injuries for the driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vijay Diwas: Celebrating Victory and Valor in Ladakh's Leh
Hansi Becomes Haryana's 23rd District Amid Promises of Progress
Revitalizing Ladakh: Cooperative Movement Gains Momentum
YSRCP organises rallies in districts opposing 'privatisation' of medical colleges
34 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district; 26 of them carry Rs 84 lakh collective bounty: Police.