Old Hand-Grenade Safely Defused in Kargil

Security forces in the Kargil district of Ladakh have safely defused an old hand-grenade, according to official reports.

The grenade was discovered near a river in Pandras village, close to the site of a recent oil tanker accident. A coordinated effort by the Army and police personnel ensured the safe handling of the explosive device.

The discovery comes shortly after an oil tanker skidded off the road and into the river at the same location, resulting in minor injuries for the driver.

