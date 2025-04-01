Left Menu

Kerala High Court Declines Stay on 'L2: Empuraan' Amidst BJP Controversy

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a plea by former BJP member Vijeesh Vettam seeking to halt the screening of 'L2: Empuraan,' alleging the film incites anti-national sentiments. Despite BJP's disciplinary actions, Vettam plans to continue legal action, citing personal concerns over the film's agenda.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the screening of 'L2: Empuraan' after a plea from Vijeesh Vettam, a suspended BJP Thrissur district committee member. Vettam, amid disciplinary action from the BJP, challenged the Prithviraj-directed film starring Mohanlal, alleging it promotes anti-nationalism and religious hatred.

A statement from the BJP media cell confirmed Vettam's suspension from primary party membership, following his move to court. The petition lists several opposition parties, including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Film Certification Board, Team Empuraan, and the State police chief.

Despite disciplinary measures, Vettam intends to pursue legal action, arguing the film fosters communal polarization for financial gain. He maintains loyalty to the party, as BJP Thrissur district president Justin Jacob pledges strict measures against policy violations and promises further review. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

