Coal India Ltd Approves Price Hike for Enhanced Pension Fund Contribution

State-owned Coal India Ltd has announced a price increase of Rs 10 per tonne on both coking and non-coking coal. This decision, effective from April 16, aims to bolster the contributions to the Coal Mines Pension Scheme-1998.

The price adjustment affects both regulated and non-regulated sectors, with potential impacts on Coal India's market position and revenue streams. In particular, Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a CIL subsidiary, previously hiked the add-on price in the Rajmahal area of Jharkhand, resulting in an anticipated revenue increase of Rs 300 crore annually.

Despite a reported 3.1% dip in coal production in March, CIL managed a 1% growth over the past year and remains a significant player, accounting for over 80% of India's domestic coal output. Production projections for FY24 aim to surpass last year's figures with logistical cost adjustments leading the strategy.

