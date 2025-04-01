Supreme Court Upholds 2016 Rajasthan Electricity Regulations
The Supreme Court has upheld the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission's (RERC) 2016 regulations on open access for industrial power consumers. It dismissed appeals against the regulations which, among other changes, require advance scheduling and impose penalties for over or under-withdrawal from contracted power demand.
The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the validity of the 2016 regulations implemented by the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC) regarding open access for industrial power consumers.
The ruling follows appeals by industrial consumers who contested the Rajasthan High Court's decisions that upheld the RERC's regulations.
The regulations introduce restrictions, including penalties for over or under-withdrawal of power and advance scheduling requirements, aimed at ensuring grid stability and equitable electricity distribution.
