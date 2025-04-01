Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds 2016 Rajasthan Electricity Regulations

The Supreme Court has upheld the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission's (RERC) 2016 regulations on open access for industrial power consumers. It dismissed appeals against the regulations which, among other changes, require advance scheduling and impose penalties for over or under-withdrawal from contracted power demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:15 IST
Supreme Court Upholds 2016 Rajasthan Electricity Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the validity of the 2016 regulations implemented by the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC) regarding open access for industrial power consumers.

The ruling follows appeals by industrial consumers who contested the Rajasthan High Court's decisions that upheld the RERC's regulations.

The regulations introduce restrictions, including penalties for over or under-withdrawal of power and advance scheduling requirements, aimed at ensuring grid stability and equitable electricity distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025