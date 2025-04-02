Chidambaram Challenges Sitharaman on Capital Expenditure 'Cut'
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleges a reduction in capital expenditure for 2024-25, calling Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's explanation 'tortuous'. Sitharaman refuted these claims, asserting an increased budget for 2025-26. The debate raises questions about fiscal transparency and governmental budgeting practices.
In a heated exchange in the Rajya Sabha, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram challenged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over an alleged reduction in capital expenditure for 2024-25.
Chidambaram accused Sitharaman of offering a 'tortuous' explanation, asserting that the numbers prove a budgetary cut. He questioned the logic of listing Budget Estimates (BE) alongside Revised Estimates (RE) if the comparisons are deemed flawed.
Sitharaman responded by emphasizing that the capital expenditure has risen to Rs 11.21 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year, arguing that claims of cuts are misleading. The debate underscores the complexities of fiscal policy and budget transparency.
