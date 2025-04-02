HERC Unveils 2025-26 Tariff Order: Power Rates Rise in Haryana

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has rolled out the new electricity tariff order for 2025-26, prompting an increase in power rates for both domestic and industrial sectors by 20 to 30 paise per kWh/kVAh compared to the previous year.

Domestic electricity consumers will now pay 20 paise more per kWh. In response to community feedback, HERC's revised tariff structure removes the Minimum Monthly Charges (MMC) for households consuming up to 300 units per month, offering notable relief.

The industrial sector will see increased tariffs with revised rates at 11 kVAh, raising fixed charges from Rs 165 to Rs 290 per kva monthly. The agricultural segment benefits from reduced Monthly Minimum Charges, reflecting HERC's commitment to support the farming community.

