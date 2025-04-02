Market Rollercoaster: Tariff Anticipation Rocks Global Shares

In a day of erratic trading, global shares saw modest gains ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's big tariff announcement. As markets braced for his 'Liberation Day,' the promise of new reciprocal tariffs led to investor jitters, highlighting the uncertainty swirling around the international trade landscape.

Wall Street closed with mixed results after some volatility, as tech and consumer stocks showed resilience. Meanwhile, European markets rallied from recent profit-taking, driven by tech and financial stocks. This market context underscores the uncertainty about which nations will face U.S tariffs and at what rate.

Amid these financial fluctuations, safe-haven gold reached a new peak, although it later retreated. The investor outlook remains wary due to potential economic slowdowns, as evidenced by retreating U.S. manufacturing data and job openings. In this environment, currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc held firm against a weakening dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)