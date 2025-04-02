Left Menu

Scott Steele Appointed as Acting Director of FDA's CBER

Scott Steele, Ph.D., has been appointed as the acting director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. This significant move is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the regulatory oversight of biologics, vaccines, and innovative therapies in the United States.

Updated: 02-04-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:53 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that Scott Steele, Ph.D., will take over as the acting director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Steele's appointment is anticipated to influence the center's strategic direction, especially in the realms of biologics and new therapeutic innovations.

Scott Steele's vast experience in the field is expected to bolster the FDA's capacity to effectively oversee burgeoning biotechnological developments. The Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research plays a critical role in regulating biological products and ensuring the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

This move is part of a series of strategic appointments aimed at enhancing the FDA's oversight capabilities on cutting-edge biotechnological advancements, ensuring that public health regulations keep pace with the rapid developments in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

