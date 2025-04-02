Left Menu

Spreading Awareness and Support for Autism: The Inspirational Journey of I Support Foundation

Bobby Ramani founded 'I Support Foundation' in Lucknow to aid children with autism, inspired by her brother's needs. The foundation now offers specialized education and therapy and plans to expand across India, utilizing digital platforms for wider access. Her journey emphasizes early intervention and creating supportive environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:22 IST
Spreading Awareness and Support for Autism: The Inspirational Journey of I Support Foundation
World Autism Awareness Day: Founder-Director of ISF Bobby Ramani with her school children (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bobby Ramani's journey into the realm of autism support began when her brother's diagnosis highlighted the need for specialized educational support in Lucknow. This personal challenge led her to establish the 'I Support Foundation' (ISF) in 2014, transforming her struggles into an opportunity for change.

ISF has since become a renowned institution under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, dedicated to providing education and therapy to children with autism and intellectual disabilities. It stands as a day care unit offering ABA therapy, speech and language therapy, and vocational training, designed to be a nurturing second home for children while aiding parents during school hours.

Ramani's vision for ISF's future includes nationwide expansion, enhanced vocational training programs, and a digital platform to facilitate autism care. On World Autism Awareness Day, she emphasized the significance of early intervention and advised parents to foster a supportive environment for children, underlining autism as a unique way of life rather than a limitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025