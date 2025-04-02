Spreading Awareness and Support for Autism: The Inspirational Journey of I Support Foundation

Bobby Ramani's journey into the realm of autism support began when her brother's diagnosis highlighted the need for specialized educational support in Lucknow. This personal challenge led her to establish the 'I Support Foundation' (ISF) in 2014, transforming her struggles into an opportunity for change.

ISF has since become a renowned institution under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, dedicated to providing education and therapy to children with autism and intellectual disabilities. It stands as a day care unit offering ABA therapy, speech and language therapy, and vocational training, designed to be a nurturing second home for children while aiding parents during school hours.

Ramani's vision for ISF's future includes nationwide expansion, enhanced vocational training programs, and a digital platform to facilitate autism care. On World Autism Awareness Day, she emphasized the significance of early intervention and advised parents to foster a supportive environment for children, underlining autism as a unique way of life rather than a limitation.

