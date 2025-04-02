Controversy Surrounds Introduction of Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill's impending introduction in the Lok Sabha has ignited strong reactions, particularly from opposition figures. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav spearheads the criticism, claiming the bill offers little fairness and aims at privatizing Waqf land.

Yadav questions the intent behind the bill, suggesting it's part of a broader political maneuver by the BJP and that it risks turning public lands into private assets. He accuses the party of concealing governance failures through such legislative actions.

BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal counters the criticism, asserting the bill favors the Muslim community by improving property management and assisting economically disadvantaged Muslims. Opposition, including Samajwadi MP Javed Ali Khan, warns the bill threatens India's secular framework and urges BJP's allies to reconsider their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)