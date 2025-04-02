Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Outrage and Opposition in India
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, introduced in Lok Sabha, faces strong opposition from Muslim organizations, particularly the AIMPLB, which sees the bill as discriminatory. Working towards a nationwide protest, the opposition argues the bill undermines Waqf properties' autonomy, raising concerns about minority rights.
The introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha has ignited significant controversy, as various Muslim organizations, led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), vehemently oppose its provisions. AIMPLB leaders have threatened legal action and nationwide protests should the bill pass, denouncing it as discriminatory.
Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, representing the AIMPLB, criticized the bill's potential impact on the management and autonomy of Waqf properties. He expressed concerns over perceived communal motivations and disregard for the opposition's input, pledging a peaceful agitation until amendments are revoked.
Despite the backlash, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, asserting its national interest. He dismissed the opposition's stance as politically driven, insisting the bill follows thorough preparation. Rijiju urged any opposition to focus on logical arguments, ready to address them in Parliament.
