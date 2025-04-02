Left Menu

Tensions Flare at LoC: Indian Army Responds to Ceasefire Breach

The Indian Army responded strongly after Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire by opening fire along the Line of Control in Poonch district. Security operations intensified following suspicious activities in Kathua, with joint forces maintaining heightened vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:23 IST
Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by firing at the Indian side across LoC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, the Indian Army reacted robustly after ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Armed forces from across the border initiated unprovoked firing in the Krishna Ghati Sector, which prompted an effective response from Indian troops, as confirmed by the PRO Defence Jammu on Tuesday.

The importance of maintaining peace along the LoC, as stipulated in the 2021 DGsMO agreement, was underscored by Indian officials. This incident of aggression by the Pakistan Army is considered a breach of the ceasefire agreement, which saw hostilities at Indian positions in the KG Sector, Poonch.

Meanwhile, the region witnessed intensified military operations, with the Nangi Tekri Battalion of the Krishna Ghati Brigade retaliating strongly. A coordinated effort involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF led to multiple surveillance and ambush setups in Kathua's Panjtirthi area, following intelligence reports of suspicious movements, culminating in a fresh encounter.

