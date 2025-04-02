Empowering Neurodiverse Individuals Through Skill Training

As the world marks Autism Awareness Day, experts assert that empathy and vocational skill training are essential for integrating individuals with autism into the workforce. Psychotherapist Minu Budhia emphasizes the importance of a sensory-friendly environment that fosters skill-building and social communication training.

A growing awareness of neurodevelopmental disorders, including ADHD and learning disabilities, highlights the prevalence of neurodiversity, which affects one in 100 children globally, according to WHO. Budhia and other domain experts advocate for inclusive and autism-friendly workplaces.

Rehabilitation psychologist Amrita Panda, founder of Deepranjani Foundation, underscores the need for vocational training in fields such as multimedia, bakery, and spice making, aiming to secure employment for individuals with cognitive disorders. Collaborations with organizations like Vaishali Skill Development Centre are enhancing these opportunities.

