Ukraine's Digital Innovator Takes Helm as Defense Minister

Ukraine's parliament has made a strategic governmental appointment amid ongoing tensions with Russia. On Wednesday, Mykhailo Fedorov was named the new defense minister.

Fedorov, a respected figure in digital innovation, promises to leverage his skills to spearhead reforms that modernize the nation's defense capabilities.

Previously serving as the first deputy prime minister and digital transformation minister, Fedorov's leadership is seen as pivotal to strengthening Ukraine's military as the war with Russia approaches its fourth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)