Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debate in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju presented the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, taking aim at the 2013 amendments to the Waqf Act implemented by the previous UPA government. Rijiju criticized these modifications, emphasizing their political timing just ahead of the 2014 elections and questioned the expansion of waqf creation beyond the Muslim community.

The amendments made waqf boards specific to particular communities, including the introduction of an overriding provision under section 108. This provision was said to grant waqf laws dominance over other legislations. Rijiju expressed concern about the UPA's decision to transfer 123 properties, including prominent sites like the CGO Complex and the Parliament building, to the Delhi Waqf Board.

Rijiju reassured that the proposed bill does not interfere with any religious institutions but focuses on effective property management. In tandem, Rijiju also introduced the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill, emphasizing the critical role of democratic committees in refining such legislative endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)