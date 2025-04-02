Tragic Firecracker Factory Blast Claims 21 Lives in Gujarat

A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat, claimed 21 lives, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressing her deep sorrow over the tragedy. The blast, which happened on Tuesday around 9:45 am, caused the building to collapse, trapping workers inside.

On social media, Priyanka Gandhi conveyed her condolences, praying for those who perished and wishing for the swift recovery of the injured. She expressed profound pain over the incident, voicing sympathy towards the bereaved families.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called for strengthened safety protocols, with Modi announcing financial aid for victims' families. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also declared compensation of Rs 2 Lakh to affected families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

