Escalating Drone Warfare: Ukraine Under Siege
In a series of overnight drone attacks by Russia on Ukraine, one person was killed and 10 injured, including three children. Energy facilities in two regions were damaged. Both nations continue to exchange accusations over violations of a U.S.-proposed moratorium on striking each other's energy infrastructure.
Overnight, Russian drone assaults tragically claimed the life of one individual, injuring 10 others, including three children, Ukrainian officials reported on Wednesday.
The attacks severely damaged energy infrastructures in two regions, heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia for undermining diplomatic efforts amidst escalating hostilities.
More than 40 drones were intercepted by the Ukrainian air force, yet the persistent attacks underscore the ongoing conflict that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
