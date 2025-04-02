Escalating Drone Warfare: Ukraine Under Siege

Overnight, Russian drone assaults tragically claimed the life of one individual, injuring 10 others, including three children, Ukrainian officials reported on Wednesday.

The attacks severely damaged energy infrastructures in two regions, heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia for undermining diplomatic efforts amidst escalating hostilities.

More than 40 drones were intercepted by the Ukrainian air force, yet the persistent attacks underscore the ongoing conflict that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

