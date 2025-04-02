Campus Clash: Hyderabad Students Lathicharged Against Land Seizure

In a dramatic turn of events, students protesting against the deforestation and controversial land dispute at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) faced police lathicharge on Wednesday morning. The unrest followed the Telangana government's actions, which students argue threaten the campus environment and its academic tranquility.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha weighed in, suggesting that the state could develop infrastructure elsewhere rather than seizing 400 acres adjacent to the university. She accused the Congress of disregarding an existing court verdict that supports HCU's claim to the land, previously allocated by Indira Gandhi, yet still targeted for government seizure.

Despite a court ruling in favor of the university, Kavitha alleged that the Congress government was attempting to manipulate the outcome to declare the land as public property. As tensions continued to rise, BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the Congress for detaining a journalist during the protests, criticizing their approach to free speech while the issue remains unresolved.

