Tamil Nadu Urges Withdrawal of Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has formally appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the complete withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The appeal highlights concerns that the proposed legislative changes disregard constitutional protections provided to minorities, potentially jeopardizing the interests of the Muslim community.

In his letter, Stalin emphasized Tamil Nadu's leading role in safeguarding minority rights, drawing attention to the constitutional assurances that allow citizens to freely follow their religions. He argued that it remains the government's responsibility to uphold these rights. Stalin criticized the amendments for weakening the existing Waqf Act, 1995, which he believes offers sufficient protection for Waqf properties.

The proposed changes, according to Stalin, could undermine the very spirit of the Act by enforcing drastic modifications such as the mandatory inclusion of two non-Muslim members in State Waqf Boards and the removal of the 'Waqf by user' provision. The Chief Minister highlighted a unanimous resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, urging the Union Government to reconsider the bill and safeguard Muslim minority interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)