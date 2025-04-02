Tariff Troubles: Market Sways Amid Uncertainty

U.S. markets were poised for a decline on Wednesday ahead of anticipated tariff announcements from President Trump. Investors eagerly awaited specifics as uncertainties loomed over the global economic repercussions, corporate earnings, and inflationary pressures.

Speculation surrounding the extent of economic damage due to the U.S.-led tariff war prompted a shift toward safer assets like gold and government bonds. Bloomberg reported that China restricted its investments in the U.S., intensifying market worries and potentially gaining leverage in trade discussions with the Trump administration.

As of early morning trading, major indexes tumbled, with tech stocks leading losses. In particular, Nvidia and Microsoft experienced premarket drops, highlighting sector volatility. Market participants closely eyed upcoming U.S. economic reports and Fed Chair Powell's upcoming address for insights into the economy's health and rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)